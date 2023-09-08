Public Invited To Watch Robots Park Cars In Tampa Bay

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Robotic Parking Systems Terminal
Robotic Parking Systems Celebrates 29th Anniversary: Guinness World Record Holder & Export Achievement Award Recipient Opens Doors of R&D Facility
CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On Tuesday, Sept.12 from 4-6 pm, Robotic Parking Systems is opening its doors to the public to offer a behind-the-scenes view of its 114-space R & D facility located at 12812 60th Street N. in Clearwater, FL.
Robotic Parking Systems is the leading innovator and pioneer in the automated parking industry. Its patented technology offers the fastest delivery of vehicles–7 or more cars per minute. The company also earned two world records for constructing the largest automated parking facilities–a 2300 space Robotic Parking Facility at Al Jahra Court, Kuwait holds the current Guinness World Record. This project led to theDepartment of Commerce honoring Robotic Parking Systems for supporting theeconomy and creating American jobs with the Export Achievement Award.
Public demonstrations of the automated parking facility start at 4 pm when doors open. At 4:30 pm, there will be a short program with Robotic Parking Systems Founder, Royce Monteverdi; Ryan Kanne, Director North, Central & West Florida U.S Dept. of Commerce; and Koreen Brennan, Sustainable Development Expert and board member of the Permaculture Institute of North America.
Public interested in attending can register at the celebration event page.
“After years of constructing overseas facilities, we look forward to sharing our system with our neighbors in Tampa Bay,” said founder Royce Monteverdi.“Our system solves many urban issues such as lack of space, environmental sustainability, and safety while increasing ROI for developers.”
Robotic Parking Systems park twice the cars in half the space leaving more space for other uses including more parking spaces if needed. More available parking helps reduce traffic congestion and turns over-built urban real estate into more community-friendly spaces.
Robotic Parking Systems are green products that conserve gas and diesel fuel as well as reduce pollution and greenhouse gases. No cars run inside the garage, so there is no driving up and down ramps and aisles in search of a space. Projects which include a Robotic Parking Systems can receive 10-17 points towards Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.
Because no cars or people enter the parking area, Robotic Parking Systems are extremely safe. Robotic Parking Systems eliminate the opportunity for assaults, theft, and accidents.
Demonstrations at the event will show how cars are parked on a pallet in a terminal. The driver exits the terminal without ever entering the garage. The pallet and car are then transported by machinery to a parking space within the system. The internal workings of the system can be viewed so the public can see every step of the process.
Park Twice the Cars in Half the Space
