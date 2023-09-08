Over 200 Veterans To Attend Adaptive Golf Clinic In Iowa

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs co-present the five-day clinic with support from businesses, nonprofit organizations, and individual donors.

“The adaptive golf clinic is a great opportunity for our American heroes to play the sport they love – and take the next step in their journeys to recovery,” said Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.“This week will help Veterans build camaraderie, independence, and an active lifestyle, which are critical parts of a healthy life.”

“As a quadruple amputee, I would never have believed I'd be playing-and enjoying-the game I held

so near and dear,” said Dave Riley, the clinic chairman.“Over the last 20-pyears, I've learned through adaptive sports that I can do anything I set my mind to. These games have the power to completely change lives – for the veterans who participate and the volunteers and sponsors who they inspire.”

“Adaptive sporting events like this golf clinic are a key part of a Veteran's recovery and independence,” said DAV National Commander Nancy Espinosa.“They'll leave Iowa with deeper relationships, more confidence to navigate the world around them and the groundwork for a healthy, active lifestyle.”

More than 300 volunteers are expected to donate their time and efforts to the event, which is hosted by the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

