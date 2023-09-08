Galen Hope Announces Grand Opening Of Delray Beach Location

Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt (right) & Dr. Amy Boyers (left), Founders of Galen Hope

Galen Hope is a collaborative formation between Wendy and Dr. Amy Boyers, both renowned leaders in psychiatry and psychology

focused on healing the whole person through comprehensive treatment. Their pioneering PHP and IOP programs weave behavioral health care, actionable step-downs, and community reintegration so clients

develop the skills necessary to return to their lives and live independently. With the expansion into Delray Beach and surrounding areas, Galen Hope addresses a vital need for adolescent mental health care with a heavy emphasis on family programming, life skills, and academic reintegration.

Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, MD, FAED

Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt is a board-certified psychiatrist, helping clients over two decades of expertise in roles including Chief Resident of Bellevue Hospital, State Medical Director of Nevada, and founder of distinctive and renowned treatment programs for mental health care and eating recovery. Galen Hope, her fifth program and a derivative of 20 years' experience, provides evidence-based practice that ensures the highest level of care in the least-restrictive environments.

"All of my programs have a strong emphasis on psychiatric assessment, diagnosis, and effective treatment," says Dr. Oliver-Pyatt. "These programs include family education and support, therapeutic outings, and a comprehensive approach to creating meaningful and thoughtful processes that collaborate with outpatient teams for stable community reintegration."

Amy Boyers, PhD

Dr. Amy Boyers is a licensed clinical psychologist, adjunct faculty at the University of Miami Counseling Center, founding president of the Miami Chapter of the International

Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (IAEDP), and founder and president of Galen Hope. She has been in private practice in Miami since 2001.

After graduating with honors from the University of Pennsylvania, she was awarded a prestigiU.S. Department of Defense psychological research fellowship at the

University of Miami. She completed her pre-doctoral internship at the University of Miami Counseling Center, a post-doctoral residency at the Renfrew Center, and a second residency at University of Miami, where she served as the primary therapist on an NCI-funded research project studying cognitive-behavioral stress management and relaxation training for breast cancer survivors. She has spoken locally and nationally on the topics of eating disorders, stress, trauma, and adolescent development.

Galen Hope provides free comprehensive assessments. To schedule time with our evaluation team or to read more about the transformative programs offered at Galen Hope, visit our website or call: (877) 780-2187.



About Galen Hope

Galen Hope is a Florida-based treatment center providing specialized care for adults and adolescents with mental health disorders, eating disorders, and/or co-occurring conditions. The center is founded and headed by world-class doctors Wendy Oliver-Pyatt and Amy Boyers, along with a team of dedicated clinicians whose mission is to provide comprehensive, integrated, and compassionate care. Galen Hope offers two locations: 806 S Douglas Road, Suite 625 in Coral Gables; and 4600 Linton Boulevard, Suite 250 in Delray Beach.

Media Contact:

Fiona LaRosa-Waters

Director of Business Development and Communications

fiona@galenhope.

SOURCE Galen Hope