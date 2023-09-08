Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Interior Door With Lighted Display Area (Jmc-2261)

The patent-pending invention provides a unique door with a built-in lighted display area. In doing so, it increases visibility. It also offers added decorative appeal and it can be personalized to enhance the look of a room right at the entrance. The invention features a practical and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-JMC-2261, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp