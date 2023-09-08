Correction: Lhv Group's Unaudited Financial Results For Q2 And 6 Months Of 2023

Attached to the market announcement was the Interim Report January – June 2023, including Note 1 (Accounting Policies) containing a reference that the condensed consolidated interim reports had been reviewed. This reference has been misleading and hereby AS LHV Group will correct the mentioned misleading reference. The unaudited Interim Report January – June 2023 of AS LHV Group has not been reviewed by the auditor.

The financial results of the corresponding period have been reviewed by the auditor in accordance with the international review service standard ISRE 2410, but this review is directed only to the regulator to include the interim profit in the first-tier own funds and is not usable for any other purpose.

