Cloud Gaming Market Size Upcoming Opportunities And Competition Analysis By Leading Vendors, 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cloud Gaming Market was valued at US$ 32 billion in 2022 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 42.8% between 2023 and 2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Cloud gaming, also known as game streaming or cloud gaming services, is a sort of online gaming in which users can stream video games from remote servers to their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, or specialized gaming consoles, via the internet. The game itself is run on powerful servers situated in data centers in cloud gaming, and the video and audio output are supplied to the player's device in real-time, while the player's input commands are processed. Many cloud gaming providers support cross-platform play, allowing players to play together on different devices. This improves the social component of gaming while also increasing the player base for multiplayer games.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global cloud gaming market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, device type, gamer type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

On the basis of device type, during the forecast period, the personal computer and laptop sector is expected to lead the market. Early adoption of gaming laptops and PCs, as well as the availability of high-end machines, are driving the acceptance of new games. On the basis of streaming type, the file streaming category is likely to lead the market due to its ability to download a tiny piece of the file.

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 32.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 553.2 billion Growth Rate 42.8% Key Market Drivers

Advancements in Cloud Infrastructure 5G Technology's Low Latency Capability

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt varistrategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global cloud gaming market include,

In February 2023, Xsolla, a video game commerce company based in the U.S., is preparing to launch a new endeavour of tools to bring game developers into the realm of cloud gaming while also assisting developers in monetizing their games.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global cloud gaming market growth include Apple Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Google, Intel Corporation, IBM Corp., NVIDIA Corporation, UbiInc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd. , among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global cloud gaming market based on type, device type, gamer type and region



Global Cloud Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type



File Streaming

Video Streaming

Global Cloud Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Device Type



Smartphones



Tablets



Gaming Consoles



PCs & Laptops



Smart TVs

Head-Mounted Displays

Global Cloud Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Gamer Type



Casual Gamers



Avid Gamers

Lifestyle Gamers

Global Cloud Gaming Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



North America Cloud Gaming Market









Canada



Latin America Cloud Gaming Market





Brazil





Mex



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Cloud Gaming Market





Germany





UK





France





Spain





Italy





Benelux





Nordic



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Cloud Gaming Market





Russia





Poland





Hungary





Other CIS Countries



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Cloud Gaming Market





China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





ASEAN







Indonesia







Thailand







Philippines







Vietnam







Malaysia





Rest of ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa Cloud Gaming Market





GCC







Saudi Arabia (KSA)







United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Rest of the GCC





South Africa





Nigeria





Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Cloud Gaming Report:



What will be the market value of the global cloud gaming market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global cloud gaming market?

What are the market drivers of the global cloud gaming market?

What are the key trends in the global cloud gaming market?

Which is the leading region in the global cloud gaming market?

What are the major companies operating in the global cloud gaming market? What are the market shares by key segments in the global cloud gaming market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

