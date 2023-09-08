Marstek Launches B2500 Balcony Solar Battery System For Compact Sustainable Energy

Discover the perfect energy solution tailored for diverse living spaces.

Whether you reside in an apartment with a sun-kissed balcony or own a detached home boasting a lush garden, the B2500 is designed to fit seamlessly.

A single B2500 unit offers 1000W dual MPPT solar panel input and 800W DC output.

Through the advanced dual MPPT, a sturdy 1000W PV Input, and an 800W DC Output, the B2500 demonstrates a commitment to hassle-free, high-quality power.

Marstek Energy at IFA Berlin on Sep 1st & Solar Power International (RE+) in Vegas on Sep 11th

Celebrating MARSTEK's Latest Innovation: The B2500 Balcony Solar Battery System - Redefining Compact Sustainable Energy Solutions

Warren Wu

MARSTEK Engergy

