Country Music Sensation Tyler Hubbard Announced As The Saturday Headliner For Lakes Jam 2024

Tyler Hubbard is the Saturday Country Headliner for Lakes Jam 2024

Tyler Hubbard is the Saturday Country Headliner for Lakes Jam 2024

Lakes Jam is excited to announce Tyler Hubbard as the country headliner on the Busch Light Main Stage, Sat., June 29, 2024 at 10pm. Tickets are on sale now.

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Lakes Jam is excited to announce Tyler Hubbard as the country headliner on the Busch Light Main Stage on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 10pm.

With twenty-one No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard has now stepped out on his own with the release of his debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard.

Tyler Hubbard's performance at Lakes Jam 2024 will feature songs from the album including platinum hit“5 Foot 9,” and his recent single,“Dancin' In The Country,” which hit the top of multiple country music charts.

The Lakes Jam festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in Minnesota and the Midwest. This year's three-day, four-night country and rock music festival will be held Wednesday, June 26th through Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Brainerd International Raceway.

Jake Owen has been announced as the Friday night country headliner. Additional artists will continue to be announced throughout this fall. Visit for updated information.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival that was founded in 2013 to bring together rock and country music fans for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor activities. It has featured hit artists such as HARDY, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Big & Rich, Skillet, Styx, Ratt, Loverboy and many more. Tickets for Lakes Jam 2024 are available for purchase at

Follow Lakes Jam on social media and for updates and chances to win passes, experiences, merch, and more!

Ken Lacy

Lakes Jam

+1 218-839-5815



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok