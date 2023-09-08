New Contemporary Poetry Collection Challenges Readers To Reclaim Their Narratives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
marionette by Allen Vartanian
MARIONETTE by Allen Vartanian Vartanian's passionate poetry masterfully navigates the world of emotions and relationships as he invites readers to join him on a captivating journey of self-discovery and empowerment.” - BookTribUNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Are we the masters of our own narratives? Who pulls the strings in our lives?
These are the very questions Allen Vartanian asks in MARIONETTE , his newest collection of contemporary poetry.
MARIONETTE promises a profound exploration of universal experiences through its stunning lyricism and finely attuned illustrations. Vartanian's compelling narrative leads readers on a journey of self-reflection and introspection, challenging them to reconsider their personal narratives and the power they hold over them.
His work brilliantly covers themes of connection, manipulation, self-love and autonomy. Each piece holds a mirror to society, challenging readers to question who pulls their strings and ultimately encourages them to seize control of their own narratives.
Vartanian's lyrical prowess, combined with a deep understanding of the human condition, distinguishes his work. While his poems resonate with universal experiences, they also capture the unique nuances of his personal journey.
As a second-generation immigrant living with cerebral palsy, Vartanian is an advocate for inclusivity and representation. His poetry often demonstrates that creativity and passion can transcend any physical boundaries, and his distinctive perspective as an Armenian-American poet adds a rich cultural dimension to his work.
Vartanian's passionate poetry masterfully navigates the world of emotions and relationships as he invites readers to join him on a captivating journey of self-discovery and empowerment, inspiring them to redefine their own stories. His poetry reflects universal experiences, invites introspection and challenges societal norms, making him a compelling voice in contemporary poetry.
MARIONETTE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
AUTHOR BIO
Allen Vartanian, known to 65,000+ Instagram followers as 'cdlv', is an Armenian-American poet whose work has consistently resonated with readers worldwide. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and moved to New York City in his twenties, where he refined his artistic abilities and evolved his unique perspective. His journey into the realm of poetry was significantly fueled by the loss of his father as a young adult, a poignant life event that drastically shaped his worldview. Despite living with cerebral palsy, he channels strength through vulnerability and breaking boundaries, recurrent themes intricately woven into his verse.
Allen Vartanian
Allen Vartanian, Poet
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
MENAFN08092023003118003196ID1107033991
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.