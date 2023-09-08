(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
aleo christopher iswiss The financial services of iSwiss bank are truly "smart" because they make the most of technological innovations to reach an ever-widening audience of users.” - Aleo ChristopherLUGANO, SWITZERLAND, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- A busy and fulfilling period for Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss bank, the Swiss banking giant that is revolutionizing the world of finance. Through the iSwiss Pay group company, the banking group was among the sponsors of the festival's opening screening.
The film "Comandante," starring PierfranceFavino, saw the collaboration of Rai Cinema and Indigo Film. This production company has already won an Oscar for "La grande bellezza," with which iSwiss collaborated to promote the film, which will likely win the Golden Lion of this 80th edition.
The film screening was also the occasion for a fun social event: in fact, Christopher Aleo's charming wife, Lithuanian businesswoman Simona Jakstaite, walked the runway in elegant Yves Saint Laurent garment. Dress that was a great success, so much so that it was chosen by two other guests of the evening.
Truly an evening to remember for the Swiss financier, who, with iSwiss bank, is experiencing a 2023 full of incredible successes. A group company has just completed a loan assignment transaction that is part of a larger securitization project, reaching 9 billion euros.
But this is only the latest of the achievements of the Swiss banking group: which is seeing the number of countries in which it can conduct its business expand more and more, thanks to obtaining variinsurance and financial licenses. The latest is the one obtained to operate in the United Arab Emirates, which is to be added to the varilicenses from European countries, Canada and even countries on the African continent.
The opening of a new representative office in London, a nerve center for global finance, shows that iSwiss' goals are still very ambitious.
Already achieved is that of joining the Swift circuit, which allows the group's varicompanies greater global operations. Also significant is the upcoming entry of iSwiss bank into the Italian financial sector, which will surely bring a flurry of important news for users and investors.
In fact, the mission of iSwiss bank is to revolutionize the world of financial and insurance services, making them increasingly accessible and detaching them from the classic concept of the physical location of a banking and insurance office.
The financial services of iSwiss bank are truly "smart" because they make the most of technological innovations to reach an ever-widening audience of users and offer services that are fully accessible from anywhere and at any time.
Also very important is iSwiss bank's foon cryptocurrencies by offering the ability to make payments using them and manage investments- a series of important new possibilities available to customers, which can help further grow iSwiss' success.
