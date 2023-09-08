Kingsview Partners Welcomes Wealth Managers Sally Oradei And John Hanselman

Former Wells Fargo Advisors Open Kingsview Partners Office in Roseville, Minnesota

GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kingsview Partners today announced the opening of their newest office in Roseville, Minnesota. Former Wells Fargo Advisors Sally Oradei and John Hanselman join Kingsview with nearly 50 years of combined experience helping clients achieve their financial goals.

One of the defining aspects that attracted both advisors to Kingsview Partners is the firm's unwavering commitment to acting as fiduciaries. "Our clients' financial well-being has always been paramount," says Oradei. "Kingsview's dedication to prioritizing clients' needs aligns perfectly with our values."

Working with Kingsview allows these advisors to provide comprehensive client services, including holistic financial planning, professional portfolio management, streamlined performance reporting and collaboration with tax and legal professionals.

Sally Oradei

Originally from Madison, Sally Oradei attended the University of Wisconsin and earned a BA in Communications. During this time, she became aware of her inherent talent for personal connection, and her academic background translates seamlessly into her role as a Wealth Manager. The skills she honed during her studies, such as active listening, are invaluable, because financial matters are deeply personal and often evoke emotions tied to goals, dreams, and concerns. Sally does more than just manage money; she becomes a confidant who genuinely cares about her clients' well-being and success.

Sally's emphasis on education and empowerment resonates with her clients. "Most of my clients come from referrals," says Sally. "I believe that's because I work to empower my clients with the knowledge and understanding that is key to their financial success. I aim to keepon the same page, working together toward their goals and making informed decisions that align with their unique financial journeys."



John Hanselman, CFP®

Born and raised in the heartland of Iowa, John Hanselman pursued his education at the University of Northern Iowa, where he earned a Bachelor's in Finance. He embarked on his career as an advisor with Dean Witter in 1999, later moving to Wells Fargo in 2015 and spending eight years there before joining Kingsview Partners. Throughout his professional journey, John has witnessed significant market shifts and has developed a keen ability to adapt strategies that meet his clients' evolving needs.

He takes particular interest and enjoyment in hearing about clients' experiences and adventures during their retirement years. "Hearing the stories of exploration, newfound passions, and the joy they experience in this new chapter of life is incredibly rewarding. It reminds me of the true impact of my work and motivates me to continue guiding others towards their own extraordinary retirement adventures."



For more information about Kingsview Partners Roseville, please visit kingsview.com.



About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet variclient needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.

