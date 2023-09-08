RICHMOND, VA, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Ziegler CFO Survey , a renowned industry report known for its comprehensive insights into the Senior Living sector, has identified Paymerang as the top AP Automation choice among Senior Living CFOs. This development underscores the pivotal role that automation is playing in revolutionizing financial processes within Senior Living organizations.

The latest Ziegler CFO Survey brought to light a significant shift in the way financial operations are being managed. Among the survey's highlights, one statistic stands out prominently - 40% of the surveyed CFOs confirmed the use of an automated system within their organizations. These systems are designed to bring greater efficiency, accuracy, and control to varifinancial processes.

When delving into the specifics of the automated systems being employed, several prominent names surfaced, signifying their wide-spread adoption. Paymerang, Oracle, and Sage/Intacct were mentioned as popular choices, showcasing their market presence and influence.

“Paymerang's inclusion in the list of the most common systems used by Senior Living organizations highlights the company's dedication to revolutionizing Accounts Payable processes,” said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang.“With a robust platform that combines cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, Paymerang has carved a niche for itself in the market.”

The platform's seamless capabilities, intuitive user interface, and advanced features have resonated with Senior Living CFOs. The survey's findings underscore the fact that Paymerang is not only a preferred choice but also a trusted partner for organizations looking to streamline and optimize their financial workflows.

The Significance of AP Automation for CFOs

The spotlight on AP automation in the Ziegler CFO Survey speaks volumes about the importance that Senior Living CFOs place on efficient financial management. The complexities of managing finances in the Senior Living sector demand solutions that can mitigate risks, enhance control, and drive operational excellence.

AP automation directly addresses these challenges by automating the traditionally manual and time-consuming processes involved in invoice handling, approval workflows, and payment disbursement. By doing so, it enables CFOs and finance teams to redirect their fotowards strategic initiatives, data analysis, and informed decision-making.

Furthermore, AP automation helps organizations achieve higher levels of accuracy, reduce the risk of errors, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. This is particularly crucial in industries like Senior Living, where financial discrepancies can have far-reaching implications.

The Ziegler CFO Survey's recognition of Paymerang's AP Automation platform within the realm of Senior Living organizations reinforces the growing importance of technology-driven financial solutions. The survey's findings not only emphasize the value that CFOs place on AP automation but also shed light on the transformative potential of streamlined financial processes.

As Senior Living organizations continue to navigate a landscape that demands operational efficiency and financial prudence, it's evident that solutions like Paymerang's AP Automation platform are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future.

