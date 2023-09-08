Antelope Enterprise Appoints Executive Director To The Board

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Boyu Zhang to our Board," said Chairman and CEO Weilai Zhang of Antelope Enterprise. "Boyu's knowledge of key operating areas of the firm will help to inform the Board's decision-making and grow our firm."

Since January 1, 2023, Mr. Boyu Zhang has served as Vice President of Strategic Development and Investor Relations of the Company. Prior to joining Antelope Enterprise, from December 2017 to February 2022, Mr. Zhang was the Founder and CEO of the Asian Financial Association, a professional financial industry service organization based in Ohio. From October 2019 to June 2022, Mr. Zhang was the Founder and CEO of Bikeshire Hathaway Investment Limited, a securities trading information advisory company. Mr. Zhang obtained both a BA degree in International Business in 2015 and an MBA in Finance in 2016 from Ashland University.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("KylinCloud"), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce platform in China with access 400,000+ hosts and influencers.

For more information, please visit our website at , or follow the Company on Twitter at .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the PRC technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and livestreaming ecommerce business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable toare expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Intewebsite at . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

