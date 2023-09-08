E Split Corp. Announces Successful Overnight Offering

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group, on behalf of E Split Corp. (TSX: ENS and ENS.PR.A) (the“Company”), is pleased to announce a successful overnight treasury offering of class A and preferred shares (the“Class A Shares” and“Preferred Shares”, respectively). Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $48 million.



The offering is expected to close on or about Friday, September 15, 2023 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $12.65 per Class A Share to yield 12.3% and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $9.85 per Preferred Share to yield 7.4% to maturity. The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculatedasset value per unit of the Company (calculated as at September 6, 2023), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

In addition, the Company announces that the third quarter distribution of 2023 will be payable to preferred shareholders as follows: