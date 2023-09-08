Sofema Online Regulatory Training Platform Celebrates 3,500 Enrollments In August

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Celebrating 3,500 enrollments in August
SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sofema Aviation Services announced over 3,500 enrollments on its online regulatory training platform - Sofema Online - for the month of August. Since 2008, Sofema Aviation Services has been delivering regulatory training. Over the years, countless aviation professionals have gained a profound understanding of the regulatory environment and have benefited from Sofema Online Vocational Training - assembled in a portfolio of over 550 Classroom and Webinar Courses, along with more than 300 Online Courses.
Choosing Sofema Online means:
Comprehensive Curriculum: Theoretical knowledge, blended with real-world applications, ensuring learners acquire the necessary skills and insights for success.
Expert Instructors: Industry-leading experts passionate about sharing knowledge and expertise.
Flexibility and Convenience: An online platform offering unparalleled flexibility, allowing learners to access materials anytime, anywhere.
Online training, especially in niche regulatory areas, is a cost-effective and efficient method of delivery. At , each course is backed by a knowledgeable tutor, providing essential content focused on a deep understanding of the subject matter.
Key Benefits of Sofema Online
= ECompliant Online and Vocational Training Courses
= Easy to browse course catalogue
= Build competence in the workplace for all employees
= Fulfil all regulatory recurrent obligations
= Engaging & interactive courses developed by industry professionals with over 40 years of experience
= Sofema Online / AETS-Sofema Certification upon successful course examination
= Fully optimized for tablet and mobile devices
= Study in the comfort of the home/office
= Support for student questions through LinkedIn Sofema Online Aviation Community
