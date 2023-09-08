Kilogear Announces The Torch'd Powered By Kilogear Partnership With Celebrity Trainer Isaac Boots

KILOGEAR, a revolutionary sports science and weighted performance brand that produces the most advanced weighted performance gear and apparel in the world -has partnered with Fitness Philanthropist and creator of the TORCH'D workout brand, Isaac Boots to launch the exclusive "TORCH'D Powered by KILOGEAR" collection. Photo Credit: Dean Isidro

KILOGEAR gear turns the body into the gym and creates a wearable workout. Featured here are the TORCH'D Powered by KILOGEAR Thigh Master shorts and Side Shaper tanks. Photo Credit: Dean Isidro

KILOGEAR is a luxury fitness and wellness brand that offers a family of weighted performance products and gear strategically designed, tested and approved by doctors, elite trainers, professional and Olympic athletes from around the world with the foof helping the body burn more calories while toning and shaping. The gear turns the body into the gym and creates a wearable workout. KILOGEAR is designed to perform and worn to transform.

When it came to the collaboration with Isaac Boots, KILOGEAR purposefully designed each garment in line with Isaac Boots' TORCH'D workouts to compliment every move. The built-in weight pockets on each garment have been strategically placed and as a result, when worn, each weighted location on the body combined with every TORCH'D move is intended to amplify results, targeting key muscle groups and activating them to work harder with each movement. Weights can be easily added or removed with each piece in the collection, allowing for personalized all-day comfort at any level and beyond working out, through day-to-day activities.

The collection features KILOGEAR's own KiloKnit Performance Fabric-a proprietary fabric that is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and feels sleek and cool to the touch. The collection is also comprised of eco-friendly fabrics made from recycled polyester that is UVA and UVB protective, as well as multifunctional fabrics that are lightweight and ultra-breathable, featuring engineered four-way stretch for maximum comfort and flexibility and built-in moisture management.

"My partnership with KILOGEAR on this new collection has been a long time coming. I have been envisioning how this line would materialize for years. Integrating weighted apparel to support an active lifestyle with the quality and design to feel chic is truly a dream come true," says Isaac Boots.

"KILOGEAR is excited to partner with the one and only Isaac Boots on this collection. Applying our proven sports science and luxuriweighted apparel to Isaac's Torch'd methodology is a game-changer. Our gear will not only enhance results during his workouts, but keeps burning those calories while toning and shaping throughout the day. This is true luxury with a purpose,"

says Trent Brown, Founder, Chairman and CEO of KILOGEAR International.

ABOUT KILOGEAR

KILOGEAR is a luxury fitness and wellness brand focused on making the body the gym and empowering people to become the best version of themselves through its family of weighted performance products and gear. Founded by Trent Brown-a former military officer and executive and Megan Brown-a former Division 1 All American Athlete, who saw a need and created a line of innovative wearable weighted gear that is based in science and is safe, comfortable and proven. KILOGEAR is strategically designed, tested and approved by doctors, elite trainers, professional and Olympic athletes from around the world with the foof helping the body burn more calories naturally. The gear is comparable to a wearable workout, designed to perform, and worn to transform. For more information on KILOGEAR, please visit .

ABOUT ISAAC BOOTS

Born and raised in Hawaii, Isaac Boots is a world-renowned fitness philanthropist, choreographer and Broadway dancer with a long list of credits to his name. Dubbed by the New York Times as "The Breakout Star of Virtual Fitness," Isaac Boots is the creator of TORCH'D, a sustainable workout that burns fat, builds stamina and achieves visible results. He's trained and worked with superstars in TV/Film, Broadway & music, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelly Ripa, VaneHudgens, LRinna, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman, Brooke Shields, Lucy Liu, and Faye Dunaway to name a few. During the pandemic, Isaac's daily Instagram Live workouts raised over $1.5 million for No Kid Hungry and he continues to raise money and awareness for World Childhood Foundation and Food Bank for NYC. For more information, please visit .

