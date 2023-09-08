Galaxy Gaming And Konquer Announce Igaming Content Licensing Agreement

“We're delighted to see some of our most exciting titles and progressives be developed for the North American iGaming market by the Konquer team,” stated Todd Cravens, Galaxy Gaming's President and CEO.“This is the first time Daredevil, Emperor's Challenge Exposed, and High Card Flush will be live online, and we can't wait to engage and delight players with this proven content.”

Konquer was founded by Ashford Kneitel, CEO and Aditya Singh, CTO. Konquer is known for innovative games and providing players a spectacular experience. From engaging themes to clear rules, everything is designed with a player-first vision.

Ashford said,“Galaxy Gaming has some of the most valuable games in casinos worldwide. We're honored they trustedto bring them online.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Konquer

Konquer is passionately focused on giving players a spectacular gaming experience. Its mission is to create the coolest and most unique games ever played-full stop. Connect with Konquer on LinkedIn or at konquer.com.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740











