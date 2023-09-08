More Positive Results From Exploration On Globex's Lac Escale (Mirage) Property

The main dyke field now covers an area measuring approximately 2,700 by 850 metres. In addition, other spodumene-mineralized pegmatite boulders have been found nearly 2 kilometres west of the main boulder train suggesting additional sources exist further to the west. In total, lithium mineralization on the project has been observed over a total distance of 8.7 kilometres.

Globex is pleased with the rapid progress by Brunswick on Globex's property and looks forward to additional positive results as the exploration program unfolds (click to Brunswick's press release of September 7, 2023 ).

Lac Escale Regional Geology Map





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.