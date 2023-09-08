Medhavi Skills University Welcomes 2Nd Batch Of Students To Industry-Led Higher Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 08, 2023: One of the top-most educational institutions of Sikkim, the Medhavi Skills University (MSU) welcomed its second batch of students for industry-led higher education. The Induction Programme, Prarambh, included two segments – the Inauguration Programme and the Foundation Programme. The grand inauguration programme was organized for students and their parents/guardians at Manan Kendra at Gangtok of Sikkim.
The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest L N Sharma, Minister of Food Security, Agriculture, Horticulture & Cash Crops, Animal Husbandry, Livestock Fisheries & Veterinary Services, Information, Public Relations and Printing and followed by Shri Aman Bhaunil,General manager(project)NHIDCL,Shri Anil Kr.Chettri, Manager Finance,Lupin Ltd,Shri Umesh Mishra,Associate Executive VP -Operations INTAS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Shri Shalet Narayan Dey, Deputy GM -NHPC, Shri Pradip Shukhradhar, EOT Operator NHPC distinguished guest from varicompanies. Also present at the induction session were Co-Founder & Pro Chancellor Kuldip Sharma and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Amiya Singh, students, parents\guardian, faculties and staff.
The program started by the lighting of lamps by the guests, followed by varicultural programmes like state songs sung by a senior batch student. During the orientation programme, the fresh batch of students was introduced to the vision, mission, culture and family of the Medhavi Skills University. Students were given directions and a roadmap to their journey of 2 years (diploma), and 3 Years (UG) investment at MSU. The senior batch of students welcomed the new students, imbibing the culture of collaboration, teamwork and growth. To entertain their juniors and make them feel more comfortable they played games too. Senior students presented Lok Dohri (folk culture) to keep the traditions alive. Respective school heads and faculty introduced the students to the programmes they are enrolled on and helped them map their career progression and road map ahead for their future and life.
The distinguished guests from industry Shri Apan Bhaunil, General Manager (Project) NHIDCL, Shri Anil Kr. Chettri, Manager Finance, Lupin Ltd., Shri Umesh Mishra, Associate Executive VP - Operations INTAS Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Shri Shalet Narayan Dey, Deputy GM- NHPC, Shri Pradip Shukhradhar, EOT Operator NHPC confirmed the vision of Industry Led higher Education at MSU. Their inspiring words of experience and expertise made the students get a closer understanding of the industry and its requirements. Felicitation and awards were presented to students who have won on Skill Challenge done by MSU earlier as a part of their curriculum.
"The core foof the Medhavi Skills University is to implement NEP 2020 and to impart industry-led higher education; hence, the environment and vibes at the university camare completely different from traditional universities across India and abroad. During the course, the students will be inducted into a phygital learning environment to promote in-demand skill, skill-integrated higher education linked to assured employability and holistic growth. Every faculty of the university is committed to cater the needs of the hour to prepare the youth to tackle the agility and volatility of the future workspace," mentioned Co-Founder & Pro – Chancellor of MSU Kuldeep Sharma.
