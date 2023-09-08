The Metals Company Announces Investor Conference Schedule Through End Of 2023

Recent company updates



On August 14, TMC announced a Registered Direct Offering at a price of $2.00, a premium of 82% to the TMC closing share price on August 11

On August 1, TMC provided a corporate update on expected development timeline, production capacity and application costs for its NORI-D Nodule Project following the recent International Seabed Authority (ISA) Council decisions on a roadmap to deliver final rules, regulations and procedures, also known as the Mining Code In July, the International Seabed Authority defined a roadmap to adopting final regulations for exploitation and TMC subsidiary Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) intends to submit an application to the for an exploitation contract for NORI Area D following the July 2024 meeting of the ISA. Assuming a one-year review process, NORI expects to be in production in the fourth quarter of 2025



H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: September 11-13, 2023

Format: In-person, company presentation, 1x1s available

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Registration: Please contact your sales representative to learn about participation

Beaver Creek PreciMetals Summit 2023

Date: September 12-15, 2023

Format: In-person, company presentation, 1x1s available

Location: Beaver Creek Resort, CO

Registration:

ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 19, 2023

Format: In-person, 1x1s available

Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 ColumCircle, New York, NY

Registration:

121 Mining Investment Conference

Date: October 23-24, 2023

Format: In-person, company presentation, 1x1s available

Location: 360 Madison, New York, NY

Registration:

Benchmark Week 2023 Los Angeles

Date: November 14-16, 2023

Format: Dedicated workshop on deep-sea mining

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Marina del Rey, Los Angeles, CA

Registration:

Mines and Money London

Date: November 28-30, 2023

Format: In-person, 1x1s available

Location: Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London

Registration:

Janney Montgomery Clean Energy Symposium

Date: December 5-7, 2023

Format: In-person, panel discussion, 1x1s available

Location: Tulane University, New Orleans, LA

Registration: Please contact your sales representative to learn about participation

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.



