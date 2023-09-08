The Metals Company Announces Investor Conference Schedule Through End Of 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or“the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, intends to participate at the following in-person conferences being held by leading organizations and financial institutions during the third and fourth quarters of 2023.
Recent company updates
On August 14, TMC announced a Registered Direct Offering at a price of $2.00, a premium of 82% to the TMC closing share price on August 11 On August 1, TMC provided a corporate update on expected development timeline, production capacity and application costs for its NORI-D Nodule Project following the recent International Seabed Authority (ISA) Council decisions on a roadmap to deliver final rules, regulations and procedures, also known as the Mining Code In July, the International Seabed Authority defined a roadmap to adopting final regulations for exploitation and TMC subsidiary Nauru Ocean Resources Inc. (NORI) intends to submit an application to the for an exploitation contract for NORI Area D following the July 2024 meeting of the ISA. Assuming a one-year review process, NORI expects to be in production in the fourth quarter of 2025
H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: September 11-13, 2023
Format: In-person, company presentation, 1x1s available
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Registration: Please contact your sales representative to learn about participation
Beaver Creek PreciMetals Summit 2023
Date: September 12-15, 2023
Format: In-person, company presentation, 1x1s available
Location: Beaver Creek Resort, CO
Registration:
ThinkEquity Conference
Date: October 19, 2023
Format: In-person, 1x1s available
Location: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 80 ColumCircle, New York, NY
Registration:
121 Mining Investment Conference
Date: October 23-24, 2023
Format: In-person, company presentation, 1x1s available
Location: 360 Madison, New York, NY
Registration:
Benchmark Week 2023 Los Angeles
Date: November 14-16, 2023
Format: Dedicated workshop on deep-sea mining
Location: The Ritz Carlton, Marina del Rey, Los Angeles, CA
Registration:
Mines and Money London
Date: November 28-30, 2023
Format: In-person, 1x1s available
Location: Business Design Centre, 52 Upper Street, London
Registration:
Janney Montgomery Clean Energy Symposium
Date: December 5-7, 2023
Format: In-person, panel discussion, 1x1s available
Location: Tulane University, New Orleans, LA
Registration: Please contact your sales representative to learn about participation
About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and (2) accelerate the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.
More information is available at .
