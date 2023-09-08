Blockchain Revolutionizes Film Distribution: 'Barbarian Invasion' To Premiere On Cineaste.Io

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Barbarian Invasion
CINEASTE.io
Award-winning director Tan Chui Mui and CINEASTE.io premiere "Barbarian Invasion" using blockchain and NFTs to redefine cinema on Sep 10, UTC Time. This is a significant step toward transforming how audiences engage with and benefit from cinematic art.” - Ms. Echo Tang, Head of Growth and partnershipSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The future of cinema arrives on September 10th, UTC Time, as CINEASTE.io , an innovative film streaming and tokenization platform, exclusively premieres the latest masterpiece "Barbarian Invasion" by award-winning Malaysian director Tan Chui Mui. Known for her works in the Malaysian New Wave cinema and a recipient of the Rotterdam Film Festival's Tiger Award, Mui's newest film will exclusively debut online in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
CINEASTE.io is a film distribution platform with blockchain technology, offering not just streaming but also tokenized revenue-sharing models. This exclusive premiere serves as an avant-garde example of how cinema and technology can come together to disrupt an industry.
Echo Tang, CINEASTE.io's Head of Growth and partnership, said: "We're thrilled to kick off our platform's journey with an exclusive premiere of such an important film by Tan Chui Mui. This is a significant step toward transforming how audiences engage with and benefit from cinematic art."
Unique to CINEASTE.io, a feature that allows audience reviews and insights to be immortalized on the blockchain is set to launch shortly after, giving each viewer a lasting imprint in cinematic history.
About CINEASTE.io:
CINEASTE.io is a cutting-edge platform that combines cinema and blockchain technology, breaking the mold of traditional film distribution with innovative streaming and tokenized revenue-sharing models.
Ms. Echo Tang
CINEASTE.io
Visiton social media:
Twitter
Other
MENAFN08092023003118003196ID1107033870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.