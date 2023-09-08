Prerealtm Investments Embarks On Historic Revitalization And Acquisition Of Sierra Del Rio Golf Course

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Pre-RealTM Investments announces its acquisition of both the Sierra del Rio Golf Course and the Turtleback Tap House & Grill. The Sierra del Rio Golf Course holds a vital place within Sierra County's tapestry. Our trajectory embodies both preservation and expansion, paying homage to the very heart of the community.” - James Prendamano, PreRealTM Investments Co-CEONEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sierra County, New Mexico's landscape is poised for transformation as Pre-RealTM Investments announces its acquisition of both the Sierra del Rio Golf Course and the Turtleback Tap House & Grill. This strategic investment signifies PreRealTM Investments' unwavering commitment to community enrichment and revitalization. Earlier in Summer 2023, Pre-Real Management announced its newest division, PreRealTM Investments Division.
As part of the community commitment, PreRealTM Investments created a three-year strategic plan with community pillars to enhance and elevate the once desolate 250 acre golf course. The team have approached this community asset and revitalization from ground up; focusing on updating all bridges and landscaped grounds, amenities for guests include new smart lock locker rooms and upgraded bathrooms. Fine dining and member revitalizations include a new 5,000 sq. ft. large outdoor dining deck on a stunning 3 level club house, cocktail bar, restaurant, catering facilities and pro shop. Additionally, PreRealTM Investments has partnered with Wadsworth, a globally renowned bunker restoration company. Wadsworth will revitalize all the bunkers on the course, and ensure Sierra Del Rio meets the highest golf course standards.
A part of the key tenets of the investment division, owners are focusing on complementing the region's natural resources all while supporting local economic growth reinforcing the historic gem. Phase 1 of revitalization enhancements are expected to be completed by December 2023.
“I'm overjoyed to witness Sierra del Sol Golf course being reconstructed to its former glory – a dream my father held dear,” said Rick Phelps, son of the golf course's original architect.“The development holds immense significance for me as it was his final project. Seeing the course at its fullest potential is truly heartwarming.”
Mark Slugocki, Wadsworth Vice President echoes the sentiment.“The opportunity to restore the bunkers is thrilling, but what's truly remarkable is the PreRealTM Investments' leadership team's dedication to Sierra County. Their genuine commitment to the community's success is evident, and it's an honor to be a part of this endeavor.”
“The Sierra del Rio Golf Course and Turtleback Tap House & Grill hold a vital place within Sierra County's tapestry,” James Prendamano, PreRealTM Investments Co-CEO added.“Our trajectory embodies both preservation and expansion, paying homage to the very heart of the community.”
David Berman, PreRealTM Investments Co-CEO added,“Our decision to acquire goes beyond a mere transaction; it embodies our deep-rooted conviction in the future of Sierra County. Being part of this transformative endeavor is our unwavering belief in the community's potential to thrive.”
ABOUT PREREALTM INVESTMENTS
PreRealTM Investments is a subsidiary of PreRealTM Prendamano Real Estate, a highly respected and sought-after New York-based real estate brokerage firm. The company is offering residential, commercial and raw land investment opportunities throughout the Southwest - focusing its attention on the opportunities in New Mexico. PreRealTM Investments has set up its headquarters in New Mexico.
