Silicone Antifoam Compound Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2032 X Herald

Silicone defoamer or silicone antifoam are polymers with silicon backbones and are used to prevent foam from developing. Foaming is a phenomenon which frequently occurs during several manufacturing processes. Foam formation during the manufacturing process interrupts the production processes, reduces the effective volumes in the production plant, leads to unnecessary downtimes and at times even interferes with the application process. This creates the need for the use of defoamer or antifoaming agent to prevent the foam formation. Foam is tough to breakdown as they are stabilized by the surface viscosity and surface elasticity of their film. Silicones have low surface and interfacial tension which enables them to flow easily over the film. Apart from aquefoaming mediums, the silicone defoamers are also suitable in non-aquefoaming systems like crude oil, which provides for their usage in mining applications as well. Silicone defoamers provide few additional benefits over other organic types of defoamers since they are insoluble in most systems, they tend to react less with other process ingredient and perform longer and more efficiently in the foaming medium.





This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Silicone Antifoam Compound, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Silicone Antifoam Compound. This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Antifoam Compound in global, including the following market information:



Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, ($ millions)

Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2029, (Kiloton) Global top five Silicone Antifoam Compound companies in 2022 (%)

The main manufacturers of Silicone Defoamers are Dow, Momentive Performance Materials and Wacker Chemie, etc. The top five manufacturers account for about 50% of the share. Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 40% share, followed by North America and Europe with more than 25% and 20% share. Emulsion Silicone Defoamer is the largest segment, with a roughly 45 percent share. Food & Beverage is the largest app with about 15% share.

We surveyed the Silicone Antifoam Compound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



Food Grade Industrial Grade

Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Paint & Coatings

Food & Beverage

Leather Industries

Textile Industries Others

Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2029 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies Silicone Antifoam Compound revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicone Antifoam Compound revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies Silicone Antifoam Compound sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (Kiloton) Key companies Silicone Antifoam Compound sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

key players include:



Dow

BASF

Ashland

Evonik Industries

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

KCC Basildon

Wacker Chemie

Bluestar Silicones

Clariant

Elementis

Momentive Performance Materials

Cyrachem

SNF

Silchem Shin-Etsu

Outline of Major Chapters:

Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of Silicone Antifoam Compound, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global Silicone Antifoam Compound market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of Silicone Antifoam Compound manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of Silicone Antifoam Compound in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global Silicone Antifoam Compound capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicone Antifoam Compound Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Market Size: 2022 VS 2032

2.2 Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2032

2.3 Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Sales: 2018-2032

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicone Antifoam Compound Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicone Antifoam Compound Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone Antifoam Compound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone Antifoam Compound Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Antifoam Compound Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone Antifoam Compound Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone

