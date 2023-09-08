High-Performance Adhesives Market, Global Outlook And Forecast 2023-2030 X Herald

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for High-performance Adhesives, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding High-performance Adhesives.





This report contains market size and forecasts of High-performance Adhesives in global, including the following market information:



Global High-performance Adhesives Market Revenue, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, ($ millions)

Global High-performance Adhesives Market Sales, 2018-2023, 2024-2030, (K MT) Global top five High-performance Adhesives companies in 2022 (%)

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2030, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-performance Adhesives include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Bostik Sa, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC. and Pidilite Industries Limited, etc. in 2022, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-performance Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-performance Adhesives Market, by Type, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-performance Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2022 (%)



Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Silicone Others

Global High-performance Adhesives Market, by Application, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-performance Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2022 (%)



Transportation

Packaging

Electronics

Construction

Medical Others

Global High-performance Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2023, 2024-2030 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-performance Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2022 (%)



North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Key companies High-performance Adhesives revenues in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-performance Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2022 (%)

Key companies High-performance Adhesives sales in global market, 2018-2023 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies High-performance Adhesives sales share in global market, 2022 (%)

key players include:



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Sika AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Huntsman International LLC.

Pidilite Industries Limited Toagosei

Outline of Major Chapters:



Chapter 1: Introduces the definition of High-performance Adhesives, market overview.

Chapter 2: Global High-performance Adhesives market size in revenue and volume.

Chapter 3: Detailed analysis of High-performance Adhesives manufacturers competitive landscape, price, sales and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 4: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of varimarket segments by application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Sales of High-performance Adhesives in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space of each country in the world.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product sales, revenue, price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Global High-performance Adhesives capacity by region & country.

Chapter 9: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

Chapter 10: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry. Chapter 11: The main points and conclusions of the report.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-performance Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-performance Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-performance Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-performance Adhesives Market Size: 2022 VS 2030

2.2 Global High-performance Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2018-2030

2.3 Global High-performance Adhesives Sales: 2018-2030

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-performance Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-performance Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-performance Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-performance Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-performance Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2018-2023)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-performance Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2022

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-performance Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-performance Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-performance Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-perf

