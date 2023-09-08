Azerbaijani Official Meets With Palestinian Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki met with the Head of
the representative office of Azerbaijan in Palestine, Ilham
Nazarli, Trend reports.
Riyad al-Maliki highly appreciated the relations
between Palestine and Azerbaijan based on friendship and
brotherhood, excellent historical ties and close historical and
cultural values that unite the peoples of both countries.
He said that Azerbaijan's decision to open a
representative office in Palestine's Ramallah is a very positive
step that will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in
many areas, especially in tourism and education.
In addition, the minister also said that Azerbaijan's
solidarity with Palestine, the positive vote in the UN and other
international circles on resolutions about the Palestinian issue,
and the fulfillment of the obligation to support the UNRWA are of
great importance for Palestine.
The Palestinian minister wished Ilham Nazarli success
in his new position at the end of the meeting .
Moreover, he said that for the successful diplomatic
activity of the Azerbaijani representative in Palestine, the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine and other sectors of the
structure are ready to support it in all possible ways.
Ilham Nazarli, conveyed greetings of Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Riyad al-Maliki, expressed
Azerbaijan's firm position to support the Palestinian people in
creating an independent country and solving the Palestinian
problem.
