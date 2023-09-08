Azerbaijan Detains Afghan Citizens For State Border Violation (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Afghan citizens
who tried to illegally cross the border from Iran to Azerbaijan
have been detained, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan said,
Trend reports.
Will be updated
