Azerbaijani Ambassador Responds To Armenian Diplomat's Provocative Statement

Sadigov noted that Armenia's defeat in the 44-day war that it launched against Azerbaijan in September 2020 and the signing of the capitulation act on November 10, 2020, effectively ended the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

Sadigov also listed some of Armenia's criminal acts against Azerbaijan:

1. Massive human rights violations and ethnic cleansing in Western Azerbaijan (now Armenia) against Azerbaijanis, who constituted 10 percent of the population at the time As a result, more than 300,000 Azerbaijanis were expelled from their historical lands, and hundreds were killed during deportation.

2. Ethnic cleansing was carried out against 50,000 Azerbaijanis in 1990–1992, and hundreds of them were killed by Armenian militants.

3. Violation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in 1992–1994 and occupation of 20 percent of its internationally recognized territories (16,000+ square kilometers), which was reflected in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions of 1993.

4. Ethnic cleansing of over 700,000 Azerbaijanis in seven occupied regions of Azerbaijan; destruction and annihilation of nine towns and hundreds of villages.

5. More than 600 civilians, including elderly people, women, and children, were killed by Armenians in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in February 1992.