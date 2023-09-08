Azerbaijani Ambassador Responds To Armenian Diplomat's Provocative Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. A group of
racist crooks and fascist criminals under the name of the "Armenian
government" will be held accountable for the crimes they committed
against the people of Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Ambassador to
Belgium and Luxembourg Vagif Sadigov in response to a provocative
post by Armenian Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Tigran
Balayan against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Sadigov noted that Armenia's defeat in the 44-day war that it
launched against Azerbaijan in September 2020 and the signing of
the capitulation act on November 10, 2020, effectively ended the
30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands.
Sadigov also listed some of Armenia's criminal acts against
Azerbaijan:
1. Massive human rights violations and ethnic cleansing in
Western Azerbaijan (now Armenia) against Azerbaijanis, who
constituted 10 percent of the population at the time As a result,
more than 300,000 Azerbaijanis were expelled from their historical
lands, and hundreds were killed during deportation.
2. Ethnic cleansing was carried out against 50,000 Azerbaijanis
in 1990–1992, and hundreds of them were killed by Armenian
militants.
3. Violation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in
1992–1994 and occupation of 20 percent of its internationally
recognized territories (16,000+ square kilometers), which was
reflected in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions of
1993.
4. Ethnic cleansing of over 700,000 Azerbaijanis in seven
occupied regions of Azerbaijan; destruction and annihilation of
nine towns and hundreds of villages.
5. More than 600 civilians, including elderly people, women, and
children, were killed by Armenians in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in
February 1992.
