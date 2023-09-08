Azerbaijan's Shusha To Shortly Have A Seismic Station Installed - Türkiye Afad (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The installation
of a seismic station in Shusha will be completed soon, the National
Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) told Trend .
Orhan Tatar, head of Türkiye's Emergency Situations Prevention
and Elimination Department (AFAD), said this at a meeting held in
the building of the ANAS Presidium on September 8.
During the meeting, the President of ANAS, academician Isa
Habibbeyli noted the close cooperation between the Republican
Seismological Service Center of ANAS and AFAD and stressed that the
memorandum of understanding signed between the parties on
earthquake observation systems will bring the ties between the
structures to a new level.
It was noted that one of the points reflected in the Memorandum
of Understanding is the establishment of a seismic station in
Azerbaijan's Shusha by AFAD, and this work will be completed in the
near future. The ANAS President also noted that such elements as
the establishment of seismic stations in the territories liberated
from occupation, joint research, and the exchange of experience and
software are reflected in the document. He noted that today's
meeting will contribute to achieving the set goals.
Stating that the transfer of AFAD's technologies to Azerbaijan
is one of the main goals of the organization, AFAD Head of
Department Orhan Tatar noted that the installation of a seismic
station in Shusha, which is the first step in this direction, will
be completed soon.
