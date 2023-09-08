Britain Calls Pseudo-Elections Shameful Attempt By Russia To Legitimize Itself In Ukraine

This was stated by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on the social network X (Twitter), Ukrinform reported.

“You can't hold elections in someone else's country. Russia's sham 'elections' in Ukraine are a shameful attempt to legitimise its baseless claims to sovereign Ukrainian territory”, James Cleverly wrote.

As reported, the Russian Federation announced the so-called elections to the local occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied parts of the territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine, as well as the AutonomRepublic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which will be held on September 8-10, 2023.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stated that the illegal elections held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will not have any legal consequences and will not change the staof the Ukrainian territories seized by the Russian army.

European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano condemned Moscow's 'elections' in the occupied territories of Ukraine.