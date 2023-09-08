State Emergency Service Clarifies: 59 Injured In Kryvyi Rih As Result Of Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, the number of people injured in the morning attack by Russian troops reached 59.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Kryvyi Rih. According to the updated information, one person was killed and 59 people were injured as a result of the shelling. The work on the debris removal by the State Emergency Service units has been completed," the statement reads.
The city's utilities continue to remove the rubble.
Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih : Dozens of buildings damaged, 52 people injured
As reported, in the morning of September 8, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Initially, there was information about one dead and nine injured.
The missile hit the police administrative building. A police officer was killed, and three others were rescued in sericondition from the rubble.
