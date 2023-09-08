In Sumy, Number Of Victims Of Rocket Attack Increases To Four

This was reported by Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"This morning the enemy launched a missile attack on the private sector in Sumy. We know about four victims. Fortunately, no one was killed," Lysenko said.

He noted that one person is in hospital in sericondition.

According to the mayor, one house was destroyed, but many were damaged. The liquidation headquarters has already received 89 applications from affected citizens.

As reported, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the private sector in Sumy. At first, three victims were reported, and they were rescued from the rubble.