Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Friday Until 12:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait crude oil price increased by 94 cents to USD 94.29 per barrel on Thursday, compared to Wednesday's USD 93.35 bp.
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says its campaign against hiking prices of school supplies has resulted in closing several stationary stores.
MOSCOW -- Russia's municipal and regional elections have kicked to elect governors and heads of regional parliaments.
BEIRUT -- Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported six injures on Friday from clashes between Fatah Movement and an Islamic group at Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp. (end) rk
