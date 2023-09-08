Maleiha Malik, Executive Director For Protect Education In Insecurity And Conflict (Peic) At Eaa Foundation:

'Education Above All Foundation (EAA) expresses deep concern over the alarming

increase in attacks on education, as highlighted in the latest report by the Global

Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA).

The unanimadoption of UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2601 in October

2021 underscores the global consenthat education must be safeguarded. EAA calls

upon governments worldwide to translate their commitments into concrete actions by

ensuring the comprehensive and effective implementation of UNSCR 2601. This

involves the development of robust strategies to prevent attacks on education institutions

and the misuse of schools for military purposes.

We urgently call on nation states to take decisive steps to take action to ensure

accountability and justice for the victims of attacks on education. We must support the

victims of these attacks and ensure the uninterrupted education of learners, even in

conflict and humanitarian crisis scenarios. The time to act is now.'

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation:

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives

through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of

reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of

every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, foon innovation as a

tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the

lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls.

EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al

Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict

(PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and Together project.