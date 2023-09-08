Qatar Airways Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023

Who: Qatar Airways

What: Pitching media stories in the build-up to the Qatar Airways F1 Qatar Grand Prix

When: August, until end of race (October 6 – 8).

 Broad Pitching: Media pitching to sports, sports business, F1, lifestyle, general news,

and airline specific media once release is live.

 Focused Pitching: Qatar Airways to push key messages focusing on F1 Qatar GP

press trip guest list, consisting of traditional media and influencers.

Key Messages

Qatar Airways x F1 Messaging

 Qatar Airways is the Official Airline and Global Partner of Formula 1 (F1).

 With 23 stops on the 2023 circuit, Formula 1 is truly a global sport that requires a

global travel partner. Together, we're committed to bringing amazing experiences to

fans all over the world.

 Qatar Airways and F1 share a passion for innovation, precision, and luxury. Our

diverse sponsorship portfolio strengthens our mission of bringing people together

through the power of sport.

 Qatar Airways and F1 understand the value of sport and strive to continue to be a part

of, and facilitate, cross-culture movements of human achievement and unity in a

spectacle only seen at prestigievents like F1 races.

 As technology driven companies at their core, Qatar Airways and F1 value the

important of being at the top of their trade by using and providing first-class

technology.

Qatar Airways F1 Qatar Grand Prix Messaging:

 To rev up the excitement and reflect its commitment to motorsport enthusiasts

worldwide, the airline unveiled its new Formula 1® livery painted on a specially

branded Boeing 777 aircraft.

 Qatar Airways' leisure arm, Qatar Airways Holidays, is offering enthusiasts a unique

experience at F1® races throughout the season, as well as the FORMULA 1®

QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2023 through its exclusive Ultimate F1®

Fan Package. The travel packages are designed to provide a seamless motorsport

experience, with the inclusion of return flights, hotel accommodation, a wide range of

passes including F1® Paddock Club and Grandstand race tickets, and much more.

Sensitivity: Restricted Sensitivity: Restricted:

 The Ultimate F1® Fan Package offers unforgettable experiences of Pit Lane walks, a

guided track tour, and special events with select F1® drivers, bringing motorsport

lovers close to the high-octane action. The unique package also provides fans with

complimentary access to the renowned Geneva International Motor Show taking place

for the first time in Qatar from 5-14 October, adding an extra touch of glamour to this

unforgettable event. To secure these one-of-a-kind packages, fans can

visit: qatarairways.com/F1.

 From 20 September – 10 October on select flights, Qatar Airways passengers can

enjoy delicacies inspired by the airline's partnership with Formula 1®. These branded

mereflect F1® themed desserts in Business and Economy Class, ensuring

passengers' taste buds experience an array of exciting flavours.

Qatar Airways x Sport Sponsorships

 Qatar Airways as a brand is committed to supporting sports globally and helping fans

travel to their favorite events around the world.

 The national carrier of the State of Qatar is the Official Airline of Concacaf, the Global

Kitesports Association (GKA) Kite World Tour, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), the

IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship

(URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), and multiple other disciplines

including Australian football, basketball, cricket, equestrian, motor racing, squash, and

tennis.

Alpine Partnership (Embargoed until 8 September – do not share before this date)

Qatar Airways, the Official Airline and Global Partner of Formula 1TM (F1), is announcing its

newest partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team, becoming the Official Airline. The official

announcement of the partnership will be shared via a cohesive press release with BWT

Alpine F1 Team on 8 September at TBC time, highlighting the countdown to the Qatar

Airways Qatar Grand Prix.

Qatar Airways x BWT Alpine F1 Team Messaging

 Qatar Airways is the Official Airline of BWT Alpine F1 Team.

 As the Title Sponsor of the Qatar Grand Prix, Qatar Airways is excited to bring

excitement and opportunities to fans with unique experiences at the race like meet-

and-greet and photo opportunities with BWT Alpine F1 Team drivers Pierre Gasly and

Esteban Ocon.

 The partnership will include specialised branding on the driver helmets and caps for

the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023, along with varievents held during the

race weekend featuring the BWT Alpine F1 Team and Qatar Airways executives,

cabin crew and the public.

 The partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team will also give fans a behind the scenes

look of BWT Alpine F1 Team and their drivers through engaging social media content.

Objectives:

 To optimize brand visibility

 To draw tourism to Qatar in conjunction with the Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix

 To highlight the airline's involvement in the world of F1

 To generate media coverage and drive awareness of the partnership

 To provide an opportunity for journalists and media to learn more about the

Sensitivity: Restricted Sensitivity: Restricted:

partnership:

 To increase sales and knowledge of Qatar Airways Unique Fan Packages for Qatar

Grand Prix and following races

Target Audience

 Media outlets: print, online, and broadcast

 Fans of F1

 Customers of Qatar Airways

 Industry professionals and stakeholders