A10 Networks To Shed Light On New And Emerging Security Strategies And Solutions At Mena Isc 2023 In Saudi

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), today announced its participation as a Gold sponsor at MENA Information Security Conference 2023, that will take place at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences in Saudi Arabia, 12-13 September. The company's fowill be on educating conference attendees about the latest and most innovative strategies and solutions to optimize, accelerate, and secure applications and networks for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations.

As a Gold sponsor, A10 Networks will have a keynote speaking slot with the theme“New And Emerging Security Solutions: The Cybersecurity Landscape And Defence Strategies,” which will be delivered by Brett Ley, the company's VP & CTO Technical Sales. The presentation will cover the cyberthreats and security landscape and explore the advancements in technology in the areas of AIops, OT and DDoS and Layer 7 Zero-day automated protection that deliver informed decisions on threat intelligence to proactively automate actionable mitigation.

A10 will also run a technical session entitled 'Secure Application Delivery and Access' that will be conducted by Fatih Okumus, SE Manager, Middle East. In a world driven by digital applications, ensuring secure access and delivery has become paramount. This technical session will highlight the pivotal role of SSL visibility systems, DDoS mitigation, and next-generation web application firewall (WAF) technologies in safeguarding these crucial aspects of shifting security paradigms.

In addition, there will be a company booth in the exhibition area where event attendees have the opportunity to meet with the A10 Networks' team and experience the latest innovations and technologies that the company has to offer.

Amr Alashaal, Regional Vice President – Middle East at A10 Networks comments,“Enterprises and service providers are facing unprecedented uncertainty from economic and geopolitical instability, along with significant vendor disruption in the technology stack and in supply chains. The rapid evolution of cybersecurity threats, the race to build resiliency in networks and applications and the global effort to bridge the digital divide are requiring customers to quickly adapt and to be more agile in response. Digital transformation efforts over the last decade or more have resulted in most organizations today operating as true digital businesses, and most often leveraging a mix of private and public clouds. However, the security, effectiveness and economics of cloud operating models remain top concerns.”

“These economic and technological concerns can bring about opportunity. A10 Networks is focused on helping customers drive better business outcomes – by delivering network security insights to help customers address the ever-expanding cybersecurity threat landscape; by providing the solutions that customers need for their complex hybrid infrastructures; and by helping service providers secure their networks and expand capacity to more broadly deliver services to underserved communities. To build security and resiliency into networks and applications, customers need to consider zero trust, user experience, automation and new technology adoption – the opportunities, and requirements,” he continues.

A10 Networks provides a wide portfolio of on-premises and cloud-native security solutions that protect applications and infrastructure against cyber attacks, including multi-vector DDoS attacks and malware in encrypted traffic.

“We see MENA Information Security Conference as the perfect platform to engage in high-level discussions with regional organizations about the security challenges of multi-cloud environments and DDoS cyber attacks and how they can prepare their networks today for the cyber threats of tomorrow. We are also looking to expose our brand and capabilities,” concludes Alashaal.

A10 Networks provides security and infrastructure solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge-cloud environments. Our 7000+ customers span global large enterprises and communications, cloud and web service providers who must ensure business-critical applications and networks are secure, available, and efficient.

Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally. For more information, visit A10networksand followat A10Networks.