Off-Site Corporate Trainings At Worksocial's Training Room Are Solving The $2T Work-At-Home Dilemma

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the trend toward remote work and virtual training , but companies still need in-person training. In northern New Jersey and the New York metro area, WorkSocial is now providing cost-effective space for companies that do not need dedicated rooms for training and other programs that bring staff together.
“Companies see the value of in-person corporate training in maintaining a competitive edge,” said WorkSocial cofounder Natasha Mohan.
The operating costs associated with a conference room are high. A conference room rental can save business owners money. With all the services needed to hold a meeting included in a rental fee, businesses have no unforeseen operating costs to factor into their budgets.
Training room rental contracts offer businesses flexibility in scheduling training sessions. A company can choose the days of the week and times that are best for their employees, which allows them to minimize disruption to their regular work schedules.
“Through three years of meticulresearch, WorkSocial has developed a state-of-the-art training room that fosters creativity and collaboration,” Mohan said.“Equipped with $1.5 million in modern AV technology, our facility reflects the importance of a well-designed space in enhancing communication and productivity. In addition, our versatile and budget-friendly rental plans underscore the value of resource optimization in business.”
WorkSocial's state-of-the-art training spaces have been utilized by some of the world's largest corporations. Customizable training rooms are equipped with cutting-edge technology to provide a world-class training center that can help businesses stay ahead of the competition.
“The right setting can transform ordinary meetings into extraordinary learning experiences,” Mohan said.
About WorkSocial
We are a shared office and coworking space in Jersey City, Manhattan and Los Angeles that offers shared office space and virtual offices. Our mission is to provide a workspace that supports small business endeavors, community outreach, mentoring and entrepreneurial needs while promoting a well and happy lifestyle that matches your individual working needs.
