CipherBlade's track record of recovering millions of dollars in stolen cryptocurrency, coupled with MacNerd's technical prowess, creates a formidable alliance. This partnership will offer:

CipherBlade and MacNerd Unite to Fortify Blockchain Security



Enhanced Blockchain Security:

MacNerd and CipherBlade's collaboration will result in heightened security measures for clients involved in blockchain technology. By pooling their resources and expertise, they will provide increased protection against cyber threats, making the blockchain ecosystem safer for users.

Comprehensive

Crypto Forensics:

CipherBlade's proficiency in investigating cryptocurrency-related crimes will merge seamlessly with MacNerd's technical capabilities. This union ensures a more thorough and effective approach to detecting and recovering stolen crypto assets. Rapid Response:

In the event of cryptocurrency incidents, clients can count on a swift response from MacNerd and CipherBlade. Their joint resources, including exchange partnerships, legal support, advanced technology for risk detection, and top-tier expertise, ensure a quick and efficient response to mitigate losses and initiate investigations promptly.

Steve (Mac) McKeon, CEO of MacNerd, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "This is an exciting collaboration between two pioneering companies in the blockchain industry. Working with CipherBlade givesthe opportunity to strengthen our existing client relationships and cultivate new ones. This partnership will help protect them all from black hats and bad actors, and keep their data, networks and servers secure."

"We are excited to partner with MacNerd to expand our reach and offer our services to a wider audience," said CipherBlade's CEO of America, Justin Maile. "Our partnership with MacNerd reflects our commitment to delivering actionable solutions that empower individuals and organizations to protect their digital assets. Together, we're taking a proactive stance against crypto-related crimes, and our expertise will shine a light on the path to a more secure blockchain ecosystem."

About CipherBlade

CipherBlade is a blockchain forensics agency that provides cutting-edge solutions in cryptocurrency investigations. With a team of experienced investigators, they track cryptocurrency in all cyber enabled cases using blockchain forensics. CipherBlade's services cover a variety of ways to tackle cryptocurrency related crimes, from the basic scam cases to extensive cryptocurrency exchange hacking incidents. Their record of success and close collaboration with law enforcement, regulators, cryptocurrency exchanges, intelligence communities and law firms make them the go-to agency for digital asset investigations. For more information, please visit .

About MacNerd

MacNerd is a software development company specifically dedicated to security in the blockchain space. The company was created to explore the near-endless application possibilities for the technology and to ensure that the security this technology provides underscores its need for adoption. A part of the FBI InfraGard, MacNerd also works hand-in-hand with local and federal organizations on certain cases, providing deep technical forensics to help resolve data breaches, cyberattacks and hacking incidents. For more information, please visit macnerd.io .

Press contact:

Chip Turner

5703693306

[email protected]

SOURCE MacNerd