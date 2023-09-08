Details, the ordering platform built specifically for orthodontics, gives practices one place to order from any supplier. Aimed at helping practices foon patients rather than procurement, the company has struck a chord with orthodontists and their staff.

"Details is an invaluable partner," shared Anu Nellissery, DMD, MS. "What has truly exceeded my expectations is the exceptional customer service. They go the extra mile, which has allowed my clinical staff to foon patient care rather than ordering. I wholeheartedly recommend them."

Sought-after speaker and Host of The Digital Orthodontist Podcast Kyle Fagala, DDS, MDS added: "I love seeing tech and innovation like this in our profession. Details is clearly making a positive impact in our practice."

This week, the company launched "Insights", which gives practices a real-time view of their supply spend, across suppliers. Practices can see their spend broken down by month, supplier, and category, all in one place .

"What really makes Insights valuable is what we as orthodontists can do with the data," shared Details Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Biggs, DDS, MS. "I've always wanted better visibility into our practice's supply spend. But that data is spread across suppliers, and a pain to try and reconcile in Quickbooks. With Details, that spending data is centralized, automatically, unlocking amazing insights."

Details has been quietly piloting "Insights" through the summer, which the company shared is more than just a way to track spend. "We've been experimenting with Artificial Intelligence (and Large Learning Models in particular) since long before ChatGPT launched," shared Details CTO Tom Pritchard. "We know our customers don't just want to see data, but want help making connections that can save them time and money. That's where AI comes in, and Insights is just the beginning."

Practices are seeing the impact features like Insights bring, with Lance Christensen, Office Manager for Christensen Family Orthodontics sharing: "Details makes it easy to quickly order products from multiple vendors, compare prices, and track our spending, which not only savestime, but allows for better decision making when it comes to purchasing."

Alongside practice growth, Details has seen a rapid increase in usage of the platform. "Practices submitted more orders to suppliers in the first half of Q2 than all of Q4 last year combined." shared Details Vice President of Practice Success Carrianne Garrison Ford. "This shows that customers are deeply integratinginto their business, and trustas they make purchasing decisions."

Details' growth and deep integration with customers has helped the company continue to secure supplier partners, since announcing partnerships with 3M Oral Care, G&H Orthodontics, Dynaflex, Reliance, and others in April of 2023.

Most recently, the company added Komet USA, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Dental City, PUL Technologies, and Second Story Promotions, with practices ordering from more than 158 unique suppliers in August alone. "Working with these partners has been amazing," Garrison Ford shared. "They care about the best possible outcomes for our mutual customers, and we feel honored to work with them!"

The release of Insights kicks off what Details Co-Founder and President Nick Wangler describes as an "ambitious" second half of 2023, with multiple announcements coming soon. "As a technology company, we're constantly working on new stuff based on feedback from our customers. Our current pipeline includes some of the coolest projects I've been a part of in my 15 years in tech. I can't wait to show our customers what's next!"

