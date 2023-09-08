Klear.Ai And Pacific Claims Management Unite: Redefining The Next Era Of Claims Management

Klear.ai offers a secure, modern SaaS platform with native AI insurance software solutions for Property & Casualty, Workers' Compensation Claims Administration, Risk Management, Policy Management, Analytics, and Auditing. The platform leverages extensive industry and technological expertise to provide efficient, deployable solutions.

The partnership will enable Pacific Claims Management to leverage Klear.ai's leading-edge technology, intuitive dashboards, real-time data analytics, business rules, and workflow automation. The Klear.ai Claims platform's state-of-the-art secure cloud infrastructure ensures consistent and safe access to data, improving efficiency, and providing meaningful insights for enhanced decision-making.

Craig Evans, Chief Operating Officer at Klear.ai, commented about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to become Pacific Claims Management's long-term business partner. We believe our platform will seamlessly integrate with Pacific Claims' desired workflow and business processes, allowing for innovative improvement and growth. We are aligned with their goals and objectives and eager to embark on this transformative journey."

"In a world where technology often feels impersonal, Klear.ai shines brightly, offering not just effective solutions, but ones tailored to individual needs, always keeping the customer at the heart of everything they do." - Randy Bugg, Vice President, Pacific Claims Management.

This partnership underscores both Klear.ai's and Pacific Claims Management's commitment to innovation, automation, and customer relationships. Together, they are poised to redefine Claims and Risk Management Information Systems, focusing on reducing costs and driving lower operational expenses.

About Klear.ai:

Klear.ai, based in Cypress, California, is a leading provider of secure and modern, native AI insurance software solutions. Specializing in Property & Casualty and Workers' Compensation Claims Administration, Risk Management, Analytics, and Auditing, Klear.ai leverages artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and machine learning to craft innovative solutions that meet the challenges of the insurance industry. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, their state-of-the-art cloud-based system represents the forefront of technological advancements in the field. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to excellence, Klear.ai maintains a 100% client customer focused culture and stands as a symbol of professional experience and product innovation.

About Pacific Claims Management:

Pacific Claims Management (PCM) distinguishes itself with an unwavering dedication to clients, offering more than the usual TPA services. They provide solutions in excess insurance, audits, vendor management, financial planning, and more. Since becoming a licensed TPA in 2011, PCM has emphasized transparent management and pricing, leading to their popular flat-rate contracts and a decade of client loyalty. Their mission revolves around making workers' compensation programs efficient, affordable, and effective through top-tier claims management and specialized service.

