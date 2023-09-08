Roundstone Appoints Erin Davis As Operations Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Erin Davis
SAFETY HARBOR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Erin Davis has been named Operations Manager of Roundstone , Inc, a background screening company. Erin has been involved in the background screening industry for 8 years now. Her depth of knowledge encompasses research project management, vendor management, staff training and development, and quality assurance, including her time at SJV and Associates (now InformData).
Erin's new role will apply her diverse skills to many aspects of Roundstone's business. Her main fowill be on expanding coverage areas and creating groundbreaking efficiencies to further the trajectory of the company.
"We are thrilled to have Erin as a part of our managerial team, she has years of industry experience and has been a wonderful addition to our Roundstone family." -Bobby Shank, CFO at Roundstone
"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Roundstone, Inc and assist in the growth of the company.”– Erin Davis
About Roundstone
Roundstone specializes in multiregional wholesale county criminal research, focusing on accuracy, industry expertise, and customer service. They are proud to have been family owned and operated for over 15 years.
