Nomination Committee Of Ab Skf For The Annual General Meeting 2024

The Nomination Committee consists of:

MarWallenberg, FAM

Philip Ahlgren, Cevian Capital

Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring

Anders Jonsson, Skandia, and

Hans Stråberg, Chair of the Board

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Tuesday, 26 March 2024.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chair, Board fees, Chair of the Annual General Meeting 2024 or amendments to the instruction for the Nomination Committee, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2024, contact the Chair of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: [email protected]

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2517;

mobile: 46 722-201 893;

e-mail: [email protected]



INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; [email protected]



