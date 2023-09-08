Sobi Kol Investor Event: Advancing The Standard Of Care In Haemophilia

Guido Oelkers, Chief Executive Officer, Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, MBA, acting Chief Medical Officer, and Key Opinion Leader, Robert Klamroth, MD, PhD, Chief Physician, Clinic for Internal Medicine - Angiology and Hemostaseology, Vivantes, Berlin, Germany, will discuss Sobi's haemophilia portfolio with a particular foon efanesoctocog alfa.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi. The slides will be made available on sobi

prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

For other countries, please get details here

