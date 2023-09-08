Singular Genomics To Present At The Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

Singular Genomics' management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live and recorded webcast of the presentation at investor.singulargenomics, in the Presentations & Events section.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular's proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics' mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. Visit for more information.

