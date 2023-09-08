Vivid Seats Completes Acquisition Of Wavedash

“Today marks the beginning of a thrilling international journey for Vivid Seats,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO.“International markets collectively represent a compelling growth opportunity as concerts grow in popularity worldwide and as international secondary ticketing continues to develop. We are excited to leverage learnings from Wavedash as we contemplate additional opportunities to drive profitable growth in the long-term.”

The effect of approximately four months of contribution from Wavedash was contemplated in Vivid Seats' financial guidance provided on August 8. Wavedash will be included within the Marketplace segment.

