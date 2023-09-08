Lifevantage To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

Mr. Fife and Mr. Aure will meet with investors and present at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. A live webcast of their presentation will be accessible on the News & Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website at or directly here . A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company's website.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company's line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio®, its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

