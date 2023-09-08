Ai And Voice Assistance Technologies Drive Adoption Across Verticals In Voice Recognition Market

Adopting speech recognition software in cell phones allows doctors and therapists to convert their speech into a rich, thorough clinical statement stored in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform. Over the forecast period, the industry is likely to be driven by the rising adoption of voice-enabled connected systems in smart home automation. IoT gadgets enhance a variety of typically offline equipment by providing creative user interfaces and standard methods, including touch displays and buttons.

The growing use of voice identification with speech intelligence in numerindustrial sectors drives global demand. Several players are merging innovations with speech identification techniques to make it simpler for enterprises to implement systems that augment their interaction centers with an AI-based digital workplace.

Increasing adoption of AI and voice assistance technologies across end-user verticals, including healthcare institutions, are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. For instance, Amazon recently introduced a novel solution for hospitals that integrates speech intelligence into healthcare environments at a larger scale. The service, composed of Alexa Smart Facilities, will make it easier for hospitals and senior care institutions to install and operate Alexa-enabled equipment throughout their properties to improve healthcare services.

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the industry. With the majority of people working from home, the need for intelligent equipment and gadgets skyrocketed. This generated a potential for suppliers of audio and voice commands. Furthermore, as a method of contactless human engagement, most people embraced speech technology for finding and aiding in the entertainment, communication, and medical fields.

Voice Recognition Market Trends

Growing Security Concerns Drive the Market for Voice Recognition

Cyberattacks can steal millions of users' real names, email addresses, dates of birth, and telephone numbers. The recent Yahoo breaches knocked an estimated USD 350 million off Yahoo's sale price. According to HIPAA Journal, during fiscal 2021, theHealthcare industry saw the most significant data breach, affecting 42,431,699 individual records. AccuDoc Solutions Inc., UnityPoint Health, and the Employees Retirement System of Texas were the organizations that were significantly affected by the breach.

According to a study done by IBM, the cost per stolen record, USD 4.35 million, in data breaches globally in the finance, healthcare, and services industry was placed at the top position. Personal data is valuable, which prompts cybercriminals to commit crimes. Personal information is sold on the dark web for USD 5 for a credit card number, USD 30 for an entire identity, or USD 1,000 for medical records.

The increasing number of online transactions emphasizes authentication requirements. Better authentication services, such as voice recognition technologies, can reduce the possibility of security breaches. Citi Bank has introduced voice biometrics to verify customers' identities contacting their call centers. Voice authentication uses biometrics to verify customers' identities while explaining an issue to a customer service representative over the phone.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Have High Growth in the Voice Recognition Market

Having the world's largest population, China is expected to have high adoption rates for voice recognition technologies. CNNIC reported that 903.63 million mobile users utilized payment services on their devices in 2021, which provides a further need to implement voice recognition software.

According to the head of the council of the Speech Industry Alliance of China (SIAC) and chairman of iFlytek, a renowned Chinese AI business, the number of smart gadgets is rapidly expanding due to increasing demand for speaking engagement. Furthermore, the number of engagement services managed by the company's voice assistants increased by 84% year-over-year in 2021.

The growing retail and e-commerce industry in the region has increased the number of voice-based searches. Organizations such as Alibaba, Baidu, Google, and Amazon observed increased sales of their respective voice-assisted smart devices. For instance, according to the latest Ascential Digital Commerce analysis, eCommerce revenues in Southeast Asia were expected to increase by 18% in 2022, climbing up to USD 38.2 billion.

Voice Recognition Market Competitor Analysis

The voice recognition market is becoming fragmented as market leaders invest in product innovation and development to gain an edge. The number of local players is also increasing, creating intense rivalry in the market. Key players are Nuance Communications Inc., Auraya Systems Pty Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., etc.

