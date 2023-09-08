Cortes Campers, A Uslg Subsidiary, Will Exhibit At The 2023 Hershey Rv Show

Cortes Campers is giving away a 2024 Cortes 16 RV at the Hershey RV Show 2023. These unique campers are made of 100% molded fiberglass and ZERO wood with a sleek marine gelcoat finish. The Cortes 16 is stronger, lighter, and longer lasting and features a

Cortes Campers will participate at“America's Largest RV Show” in Hershey, Pennsylvania, September 13 - 17

EUCLID, OH, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ --Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) (“USLG” or the“Company”), an innovative composite technology manufacturer, today announced that Cortes Campers will participate in the upcoming 2023 RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania during September in partnership with its dealer, Liberty RV of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The event, aptly titled“America's Largest RV Show,” will include nearly 1,500 vehicles from approximately 35 manufacturers and run from September 13-17, 2023 at the Giant Center in Hershey; thousands of customers, dealers, and interested parties are expected to be at the show, surpassing 2017's record 64,000 attendees. At nearly a million square feet, the event size is the equivalent of about 33 football fields and coordinated by the Pennsylvania Recreational Vehicle and Camping Association (PRVCA).

“I'm very pleased to announce that USLG, through our Cortes Camper division, will be exhibiting at the upcoming RV show in Pennsylvania, considered the biggest and most widely attended industry event in North America,” said Anthony Corpora, Chief Executive Officer.“Senior management and sales staff will be on hand to demonstrate the unique attributes of our innovative campers and answer questions from dealers and customers alike. The event, with over 50,000 visitors expected, is a great opportunity to advance our position in the market and take orders for our attractive and durable RVs. We look forward to meeting with everyone at this one-of-a-kind extravaganza next week!”

USLG will showcase its Cortes 16 and Cortes 17 RV travel trailers made from 100% molded fiberglass. In addition, a drawing will be held for a Cortes 16 RV giveaway during the event; additional information can be found at

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary designer and marketer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles, utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers. For additional information: cortescampers.com

About USLG



Cortes 16 Lightweight Fiberglass Camper