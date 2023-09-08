Darpa Takes Longshot At Air-To-Air Drone Missile Combat

This month, Breaking Defense reported that General Atomics is set to begin flight tests in December of its design for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) LongShot program, which aims to develop an unmanned aircraft vehicle (UAV) that can launch air-to-air missiles.

General Atomics, aenergy and defense corporation headquartered in San Diego, was awarded a contract from DARPA for Phase 3 of its LongShot effort, which could be worth up to US$94 million, Breaking Defense reported.

The report notes that the drone is expected to significantly increase the engagement range and mission effectiveness of current 4th-generation jet fighters and air-to-air missiles, with flight testing validating primary vehicle handling characteristics and laying the foundation for follow-on development and testing.

Breaking Defense says that the flight testing will validate DARPA's views on LongShot, a turducken-like unmanned aircraft system to be dropped from a bomber or fighter and potentially used by both the Air Force and Navy.

The same report notes that the project aims to develop a novel UAV that can significantly extend engagement ranges, increase mission effectiveness and reduce the risk to manned aircraft.

Breaking Defense notes that the Pentagon is prioritizing innovative drone design following the announcement byDeputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks of the“Replicator” effort to acquire thousands of drones across multiple domains in the next 18-24 months.