Siavash Masoumi Iranian Setar Player

"Onyx" also employs a pulsing sub-bass that makes it playable in people's homes, appearing at a perfect time as lockdown in some countries begins to return after a break out of the second wave of COVID-19. It ebbs and flows beautifully as the song progresses, lending a strong techno-house backbone.

Known for producing Progressive House music, techno, and house music, siavash masoumi has emerged as an artist to watch in the scene. He also recently launched his very own master class lessons on his YouTube Channel wherein he champions new artists in the house music scene at large.

Siavash Masoumi is best known for singles "Sniper",“Santorini”,“Onyx,”,“Diamond” and“Kingslayer" which got over 150,000 streams on Spotify, deezer, boomplay, tidal, apple Music and other music streaming platforms. In November 2020 Siavash teamed up with Black Scorpion Music on a Techno track“Sniper”. After building a strong presence in the music industry, he created a YouTube channel that he uses for music and also to teach, provide tips, guide, and help setar fellow producers & artists to fit in the world of Music.

Discography.

Sniper

Kingslayer

Santorini

Diamond

Onyx

