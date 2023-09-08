Ukraine Brings Nine More Children Forcibly Taken By Russian Occupiers Back Home

The relevant statement was made by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine has managed to bring nine more Ukrainian children back home! The stories of these children are shocking. I have repeatedly emphasized that each return is like a special operation. After all, the destinies of children are different, but each of them had to go through trials,” Lubinets wrote.

In his words, two children had been staying within the temporarily occupied areas for a long time, but now they finally joined their parents.

“Also, we have managed to return to the Motherland a boy whom Russians accused of blowing up a bridge, who had been imprisoned for a month and interrogated. He went through all the circles of hell, including filtration. But, now he is with his mother, in Ukraine,” Lubinets noted.

For security reasons, the Ombudsman's Office cannot disclose many details, Lubinets explained. He posted some photographs from his meeting with the children and their parents.

A reminder that, on September 1, 2023, Kherson Regional Military Administration announced that 11 Ukrainian children who had been forcibly taken by Russian occupiers returned to Ukraine. These children were illegally kept by Russians within the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region.